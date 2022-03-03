news, local-news,

A group of SES volunteers from the region are lending a hand to those in need during the current flood crisis on the NSW coast. SES' David Rankin is up in one of the flooding areas himself and says there is definitely a presence from the Central West among the volunteers, including Dubbo. "I'd say right now in the Northern Rivers there is probably a dozen volunteers from the Central West giving assistance," he said. Currently, about 500,000 people across NSW are under either evacuation orders or warnings after heavy rain fall has dampened parts of the state. The evacuation orders currently cover areas of the Illawarra, greater Sydney and northern NSW. Mr Rankin says there's a simple thing people can do if they would like to help those affected by the current floods. "If they do know people in the region, they can try and get in contact to make sure they are safe," he said. "There is still a massive number of people who are missing at the moment, so they are not sure whether those people have been evacuated because phone service is appalling up here. "If they do know people in the area, try to contact them and if they are safe get them to talk to the Red Cross to let them know that they are alright. READ ALSO: "That's probably the first thing we are asking them to do." Mr Rankin mentioned the group of volunteers from the Central West have a pretty specific skillset which has come in handy during the floods. "We've definitely had people from Dubbo, Parkes and Forbes come and lend a hand," he said. "Mostly swift water techs or flood techs because that is mostly what has been needed. Men and women who can provide that flood rescue capability." Dubbo is not forecast to have any major showers over the next week apart from some rain a chance to fall on Friday or Saturday. Areas in Sydney such as Richmond, Windsor and Picnic Point have all been given evacuation orders by the SES due to the flood waters rising dramatically in a short amount of time. Those wishing to donate can head to the Red Cross, St Vincent de Paul or local councils to donate money to flood appeals in both NSW and QLD while both the Rural Fire Service and SES are accepting donations to supply volunteers with equipment and resources.

