CORRECTIVE Services and NSW Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Bathurst Jail on Wednesday, an hour after staff walked off the job. A spokesperson for Corrective Services confirmed a male inmate died at the Bathurst Correctional Centre around midday, Wednesday. "Corrective Services NSW extends its sympathy to his family," the spokesperson said. The spokesperson continued by saying Corrective Services NSW and NSW Police are investigating the death. "All deaths in custody are subject to a coronial inquest." ALSO MAKING NEWS: The spokesperson said they were unable to provide any further details on the victim, including his age or the reason behind his incarceration. The inmate's death occurred about an hour after staff at the jail walked off the job, as part of statewide industrial action, which was condemned by Minister for Corrections, Geoff Lee. Mr Lee said he was "extremely disappointed in the reckless and illegal conduct of the PSA today, on a day when the rest of the state is focused on the natural disaster unfolding along our coastline." "The NSW Government's priority is to keep our corrections staff and the community safe. This decision flies in the face of the constructive discussions I have been having with the PSA over recent weeks on the issues they have raised." "The last thing our state needs right now is unions walking off the job when our communities are experiencing one of the worst flooding disasters in our state's history." Correctional officers across NSW, including Wellington, went on strike on Wednesday morning. Late Wednesday afternoon the Industrial Relations Commission of NSW made recommendations that "all staff members [around the state] are to return back to work" and that "in locations where an extreme weather event is occurring that staff members immediately return to work to assist in the evacuation/support of the gaol."

