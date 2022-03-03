news, local-news,

Two STEM camps suspended due to the pandemic are finally going ahead in June and July this year. The camps will help 40 Indigenous students from Dubbo and the Central West pave a future career in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The national science agency, CSIRO has been implementing the Indigenous STEM Education Project funded by BHP since 2015, now with over 22,000 indigenous students, 2,141 teachers and 233 schools that had successfully taken part in it. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "We are still nervous holding face-to-face activities because of coronavirus so we are planning a lot more short-term events to allow us to respond to situations as they arise, " CSIRO Academy executive manager Cassandra Diamond told the Daily Liberal. Accepted STEM students are supported over five years to ensure success in their chosen field of study, Ms Diamond said. CSIRO will be bringing in mentors to show the students different ways they can learn science, technology, engineering and math taught with an "Indigenous lens", Ms Diamond said. CSIRO currently has 25 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students from Western NSW in Year 9 and are recruiting more students in this age group, Ms Diamond said. The Academy also provides a holistic, streamlined approach improving indigenous young women's access to STEM opportunities and careers. The individualised support for students are provided though specialist STEM activities, mentors and peers network. "It is building a strong and respectful relationship with the school community so together we can work alongside their families into the future," Ms Diamond said.

