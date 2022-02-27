news, local-news,

The "nonsense" name of Dubbo's airport will be changed. The facility's name will change to Dubbo Regional Airport, rather than Dubbo City Regional Airport. Deputy mayor Richard Ivey is behind the renaming. He introduced the idea at Dubbo Regional Council's February meeting and it was unanimously supported by his colleagues. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "The current name is wrong," Cr Ivey said. "I believe that where this council sees something that needs rectifying it should act. The name Dubbo City Regional Airport is nonsense. The airport can't be both a city airport and a regional airport, it's either one or the other." Council estimated the cost of the name change would be $50,000, however Cr Ivey said he hoped it would be substantially less. The deputy mayor said there were two parts to the name change. The first were the "soft changes", like modifying the website and official documents, which Cr Ivey said would have either minimal or no cost. The more substantial part is changing the physical items like the signage, uniforms and stationary.

