The Golden Highway remains closed after a fatal crash between two trucks in the early hours of Sunday morning. About 5.20am Sunday, emergency services were called to the Golden Highway, Cassilis, after reports two trucks were involved in a head-on collision. The male driver of one of the trucks died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified. An investigation into the crash is under way and a report will be prepared for the information of the coroner. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The highway near Thompsons Road is still closed in both directions. There's a light vehicle detour via Ulan Road to Mudgee, Lue Road and Bylong Way, then returning to the Golden Highway. There is no diversion for heavy vehicles. Live Traffic NSW said the highway was expected to be "closed for sometime for investigation and salvage". Motorists are urged to avoid the area. As inquiries continue, anyone who may have witnessed or has dashcam footage of the crash, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

