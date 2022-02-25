news, local-news,

Narromine's Jane Kemp has been named a finalist for the 2022 Cancer Institute NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year Award. Ms Kemp has a dedication to progressing reconciliation, and supports Aboriginal people as Executive Leader for Aboriginal Strategic Development at CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes. The Mandandanji woman has been named as one of 31 finalists for the award, which she said was "exciting" and "a bit daunting". "It's a privilege," Ms Kemp said. READ ALSO: "I'm really looking forward to meeting some of these inspirational women we have in NSW and hearing their stories. "You can always learn, so it will be a good opportunity to learn more about what's happening in other communities, what the other women are passionate about and how we're empowering each other." Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders said this was fantastic recognition for the work Ms Kemp had done within the community. "Jane has also mentored many young mums and Aboriginal men, empowering them to make a difference in their communities. It's leaders like Jane who make our region such a wonderful place to call home." The winners will be announced on March 9 at the 2022 NSW Women of the Year Awards at the International Convention Centre Sydney, which will also be livestreamed online. To read more about the awards and finalists, visit: www.women.nsw.gov.au

