news, local-news,

A boarding house for Maclay Street has been approved by Dubbo Regional Council. The decision was made at the February ordinary council meeting, although not all of the councillors were supportive. Councillor Pam Wells voted against the development. She said while there was a need for suitable and affordable housing in Dubbo for families, she did not think the boarding house would provide that type of accommodation. The boarding house will accommodate up to 18 people. There will be a single storey dwelling with six bedrooms, each including a kitchenette and bathroom, plus a communal lounge area. And a double-storey building with the same set up that has six bedrooms on each floor. ALSO MAKING NEWS: There were five members of the public who spoke about the development at the council meeting. It included Dubbo residents who were against the proposal, and those who wanted it to go ahead. Emma Webster said she was speaking on behalf of the future residents of the boarding house. She raised concerns about the size of the rooms and communal spaces. Real estate agent Lachlan Cusack said he was "at a loss" as to how the development could be a negative for Dubbo. "We've got an out of town developer who's recognised the need to provide affordable housing in a city that's screaming for it," Mr Cusack said. "He's purchased a block and he's prepared to sink significant capital into that block... We're not talking about giving homes to six or seven or eight people, we're talking about 18 people." Councillor Matt Wright said he believed it would help ease the city's housing stress. "The city is seriously lacking choices of accommodation at the moment, both in terms of cost and type of accommodation, and I believe this type of accommodation helps fill that void," he said. "The provision of... all types of housing will relieve pressure and I believe relieving that pressure will also relieve cost, and in term hopefully address that issue in regards to the affordability of housing." The development fit the criteria required for it to be approved, and therefore should go ahead, councillor Richard Ivey said. "I think the main objections were that if things go wrong with this development - in the terms of looking after the quiet enjoyment of life for the [neighbouring] residents - that would be a problem. But I have been assured by council staff that there are mechanisms available to prevent any things going wrong," the deputy mayor said. Councillors Vicki Etheridge, Shibli Chowdhury and Damien Mahon also spoke in favour of the development. Councillor Josh Black was not involved in the agenda item due to a conflicting interest. The boarding house development was initially on the agenda at the January ordinary council meeting however it was deferred. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/2e19f7b0-babb-4001-b9dc-7a93a7d03cfc.jpg/r5_387_2042_1538_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg