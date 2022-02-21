news, local-news,

Dubbo Hospital will soon be home to 30 nursing graduates with the first intake already arriving to town. Around the state, more than 2,800 graduate nurses and midwives will start work at public hospitals and health facilities across the state in what the government believes is a major boost for the NSW health system. The first intake of nurses have already arrived in Dubbo, while one midwife has also moved here, with more to arrive throughout the next 12 months. Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders believes the new nurses will bring a spark to an industry which has been under sever duress in the last two years. "Over the past few months, many of these nurses have been hard at work in our district's vaccination and testing clinics," he said. READ ALSO: "They have done an exceptional job and we are so thankful for their ongoing commitment to our community." During their first year out of university or other tertiary education, the graduates will be giving opportunities in a wide range of different environments to give them a variety of experiences and build on skills learnt during their studies. From 2012 through to 2021, both the nursing and midwife workforce in the state increased exponentially. The increase in the workforce saw 9,599 staff increase by 23 per cent, to 51,794. Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor is confident a large portion of the graduates will work in rural and/or regional areas of NSW. "Around 1,200 of these fantastic new graduate nurses and midwives will soon be working on the frontline in our regional emergency departments, maternity wards and community teams, making a huge difference in the bush," she said. "As someone who got my start in a regional hospital, I know the skills and experience they gain will set them up for success into their future nursing career. These graduates join us at an incredibly challenging time." The state government will also invest another 500 nurses and midwifes. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

