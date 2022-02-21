news, local-news,

Additional flights have been announced between Dubbo to Brisbane and Melbourne. From Saturday, February 27, there will be flights from Dubbo to Brisbane, and Dubbo to Melbourne, from Sunday to Friday inclusive. "These additional direct flights each week will not only improve connectivity for business and tourism but will also put Brisbane and Melbourne within easy reach for medical appointments, leisure and easy access to access to connecting domestic flights," Link Airways said in the announcement. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "This announcement is further evidence of our commitment to re-grow air services to this vibrant region and in-line with demand over the coming months we look forward to increasing our flight schedule further to pre-COVID levels." The organisation said it wanted to thank its loyal customers and the community for the support they had shown. There are one-way all-inclusive fares from $229 available now. Bookings can be made via linkairways.com.

