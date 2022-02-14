news, local-news,

Investigations are under way after a house fire in Gilgandra overnight. Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews were called to a house on Waugan Street in Gilgandra around 7.30pm on Sunday night. A pumper and tanker from the Gilgandra Fire Station also arrived at the scene to the house completely alight. READ ALSO: Firefighters in breathing apparatus began to battle the blaze but could not enter the home as the intense heat caused a partial roof collapse. Crews prevented the flames from spreading and ultimately extinguished the flames around 9.20pm Sunday night. There were no occupants in the house. NSW Police are investigating the cause of the fire. Superintendent Scott Dodson from FRNSW said this is a timely reminder that calling Triple Zero (000) for a fire emergency can be the difference between life and death, or a building or other property being saved or destroyed. The Triple Zero (000) service is the quickest way to get the right resources from emergency services to help you. It should be used to contact Police, Fire or Ambulance services in life-threatening or time-critical situations.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/039691aa-c2c0-40b0-abb2-983b9046891e.jpg/r2_0_1197_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg