news, local-news,

Police have released descriptions of two men they believe could assist them, after a number of objects were thrown at a police vehicle on Saturday. About 1.30pm on Saturday, an unmarked police car was travelling west on Arthur Street in Walgett, about 300 metres from the intersection of Myall Street when it was hit with a number of unknown objects. The vehicle sustained minor damage to the drivers side door and window. READ ALSO: The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle a male detective senior constable - stopped the vehicle and saw two motorcycles accelerating from the area. As inquiries continue, officers from the Central North Police District have released details of two men they believe could assist in their investigation. Both are described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, 16 to 18 years old, with a thin build. One was wearing a black hat, black face mask, red shirt and black shorts, riding a blue and white Yamaha motorcycle. The second was wearing a light-coloured hat, face mask and a light-coloured coloured shirt, riding a yellow and white motorcycle. Police believe it may have been a Suzuki. Police believe the same motorcycles were seen riding near Alex Trevallion Park and the Walgett Cemetery near Castlereagh Highway and on Montkeila Street around 2pm on February 11 and 12. Anyone with information or dashcam from those areas around that time is urged to contact Walgett Police Station on 6820 3999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information is treated in strict confidence and people are reminded not to report crime via any NSW social media pages.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/2c050b4c-f178-43dc-9ca3-6e1154204f9f.jpg/r0_40_1034_624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg