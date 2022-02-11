sport, local-sport,

She started out at Trangie and now Jess Skinner is part of an emerging presence of Indigenous coaches at the very top level at the game. The former Western Rams coach is now the assistant coach for the Newcastle Knights NRLW team while this weekend she will also serve as the assistant of the women's Indigenous All Stars squad. It's been a rapid rise over the last few years but it's not one Skinner has made alone. The NRL reported this week every NRLW squad will have an Indigenous staff member at a senior level this year. READ ALSO: - Goannas excited for long-awaited return to WWRL action - Preparation not ideal but CYMS ready to keep growing the game in under 21s - South Sydney set to attract maximum capacity to Apex Oval The women's game is allowing up-and-coming coaches the chance to step into the game and the hope is the number will grow in the coming years. "It is clear that the elite women's game is leading the pathway process in this game for Indigenous coaching staff, and there are a lot more starting to come through now too," Skinner told NRL.com. "I started coaching a local team in far west NSW and then I got picked up by the Jillaroos staff as part of their development pathway for coaches in 2018. "In 2019 I had the opportunity to coach with Brad (Donald) with the Prime Minister's XIII and then continued my development through the All Stars program and their Indigenous pathways last year, which then led to me being head coach of the First Nations Gems." Having the Gems in last season's National Championships gave Indigenous coaches and players exposure to the elite level of the game. Donald, the current Jillaroos coach and former junior coach at Bathurst Panthers in Group 10, has played a key role in the developed of the Indigenous Pathways Strategy and he wants to see more Indigenous coaches and more Indigenous players in the NRLW. "That is going to be expedited by us having coaches and staff that understand what it is like potentially to be an Indigenous player from a really remote region or a regional town," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/c335bd1e-2844-402f-a29e-af30ff70348a.jpg/r0_265_2456_1653_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg