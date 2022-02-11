sport, local-sport,

It's been a long wait but the Western Women's Rugby League (WWRL) competition will finally kick-off again this weekend. The COVID pandemic ruined any chance of a WWRL season being played last year but a bigger, and what many hope is better, competition will start on Sunday. The league has grown again for this season, with matches to now be played in five divisions. As well as the opens, there are under 19s, under 17s, under 15s, and under 13s competitions. The Wiradjuri Goannas have a proud record in the WWRL and their 2022 campaign starts at Apex Oval on Sunday against the Castlereagh Cougars. "It's very exciting," Kaitlyn Mason, coach of the Goannas opens and under 17s, said. "It got pushed back last year so everyone is keen to get back into it. "We've got five grades up and running this year so it will be good to get back into the swing of it." READ ALSO: - Preparation not ideal but CYMS ready to keep growing the game in under 21s - Dubbo Turf Club backs support and hopes Gold Cup can earn Big Dance deal - South Sydney set to attract maximum capacity to Apex Oval As much as Mason wants her Goannas to succeed this season, she's just keen to be part of a competition that showcases the interest and the skill within the female playing ranks in the western area. The WWRL has gone from strength to strength in recent years with a host of players, including former Goannas Taneka Todhunter and Majayda Darcy, now playing regularly in Sydney while former Western Rams women's coach Jess Skinner is now assistant coach of the Newcastle Knights NRLW side. "It's huge," Mason said of the development. "It just goes to show how much it's grown the last few years. There's older returning players and a lot of new players this year so it really is creating interest and there's a pathway through to the next level for them." There will be a number of new faces in all the Goannas sides this season but the same core group will be key for the open-age team. While former captain Bec Smyth is unavailable due to her commitments with the ACT Brumbies Super W rugby union side, the likes of Emily Caton, Alahna Ryan, Cassie Toomey, Lilli-Rai Campbell and Forbes' Townsend sisters are back to lead the charge. April Townsend has stepped up to captain the team this season and will be an important figure for the side. "With her experience and her leadership it will help the girls. She'll be really good to have as captain," Mason added. "We're definitely going to have a solid squad and it's going to be really good to get out on the park and put things into action." The Orange-based Vipers side has defeated the Goannas in the past two WWRL grand finals. The Vipers are expected to be the side to beat again this season - they start their campaign against the Panorama Platypi on Sunday - but Mason is expecting stern challenges in every game. While Castlereagh has struggled for numbers at times in the past the squad has been boosted by the return of Western Rams star and former Goanna Tori Canham, while Woodbridge is back as the other side this season after showing real development in the 2020 competition. "With teams building and there being that interest I think it will be a really good comp this year," Mason added, before speaking about her round one focus. "Defence is what wins you games. It will be good to get that first game in the bag and get back into the swing of it. You can create a good platform." As well as Mason, the Goannas will have the services of coaches Nicholas Wilson (under 13s), Ben Bruce (under 15s), and Amy Townsend (under 19s) this season. The action at Apex Oval on Sunday starts with the under 13s at 9.30am, with the opens scheduled to kick-off at 2.30pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/0f3cbdbb-c987-49ea-b1df-8e977fcd46d4.jpg/r256_513_3337_2254_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg