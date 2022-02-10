news, local-news,

A brand new overnight respite cottage has opened in Dubbo and the facility will provide a home away from home for eligible elderly people. Mudyigaali Cottage, has been opened by HammondCare is set to be the first service of its kind in western NSW. It will offer accommodation to people with illnesses so their carers can take time to rest. The layout of the home includes single rooms, wide doorways and open living plan as well as a bar, theatre room and pool table. HammondCare chief executive Mike Baird said the opening of the new cottage was a win-win for carers and those who they care for. "For us if you look at aged care, the future is home care and more and more people are going to want to stay in homes to care for those they love," Mr Baird said. "To do that you need a break, 24 hours a day caring for someone is an incredible challenge so what we do say to every carer from here to the far west is 'come and have a break so you can recharge yourself'. "This facility is not just a facility but it is a home and what we want with this home is that anyone who stays here is a part of our family." Dubbo resident Peter Erickson who lives with dementia, became the first client to stay in the cottage earlier this week and his wife Sharon said the home would be valuable for them going forward. READ ALSO: "It's going to be such a huge break for me and a break for Peter as well because I think you start losing your patience after a little while," she said. "To have something that can be open seven days, 24 hours a day is just a godsend." Mrs Erickson said her husband was extremely happy with the home. He stayed while she had some much needed time to relax. "As soon as we got in the car I asked him and he said he really enjoyed it, plus the food was good," she said. Mayor of Dubbo Mathew Dickerson believes the new facility is an exciting addition to the city and feels it could be highly popular after officially opening on Thursday morning. "It is quite exciting that this is the first type of these homes by HammondCare in regional NSW," Cr Dickerson said. "It's also the first one Dubbo which is open 24 hours a day and seven days a week. "But having that ability to bring someone here anytime of the day or week is a great first step in providing additional health facilities." Mudyigaali, translates to 'God, the Holy Spirit' in traditional Wiradjuri language will offer accommodation for people aged 65 or over, including frail aged and those living with dementia, who are eligible under existing government-subsidised home care or self funded. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

