445 new COVID-19 cases recorded across the region

Dubbo has again recorded fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19. In the 24 hour to 4pm on Monday there were 80 cases of the virus identified in the Dubbo local government area. It's part of 445 COVID-positive results across the Western NSW Local Health District in the 24 hours. ALSO MAKING NEWS: There were also 56 cases in Bathurst, 54 in Orange and 44 in the Mid-Western local government area. Up to 4pm yesterday, there were 17 people in hospital with COVID-19 across the health district. Of those, there were 2 in intensive care. Meanwhile, NSW has recorded 9690 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths in the 24 hours. There are 2068 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 132 in ICU. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.1 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.5 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 44 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Testing for anyone with COVID-19 symptom - such as a sore throat, fever or loss of taste and/or smell - is available at the Dubbo Showground between 10am and 4pm every day. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

