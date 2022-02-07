news, local-news, news, Dubbo, Kaail Bohm, pharmacist, Rhinos

Dubbo community members have shown their appreciation for a health practitioner by voting him their Service with a Smile winner. Pharmacist Kaail Bohm received the title sponsored by the Daily Liberal at the Regional Australia Bank Dubbo Chamber of Commerce Rhino Awards on Friday night. It was the first time Mr Bohm, of Delroy Terry White Chemmart Pharmacy, had won the people's choice category, in which he had been a finalist in the past. "Wow, I think I've been nominated for this award four times and this is the first time I've got to stand up on stage," Mr Bohm said in his acceptance speech. Dressed in an eye-catching green jacket and cream trousers, he paid tribute to his colleagues and customers. "It is so easy to be happy at work if you've got great people to work with, great customers and great support, and I have that every day," he said. "So it's super easy, and I'd like to thank everybody that comes to my store, all my employees and the guys at Terry White Chemmart. "Without them, it would be a hard day, but it's a very easy day every day, so thank you." The runners-up were Emily Coggan of F45 Training Dubbo, Rachael Ogilvie of SJ Shooter Real Estate and Claire McWhirter of Whisk and Bear. Delroy Terry White Chemmart Pharmacy was celebrating after Mr Bohm "finally cracked the big one". "Our fabulous customers and team will not be surprised as Kaail is always patient, kind and happy to pass on his knowledge to anyone," the business said in a post to its Facebook page. "Thoroughly deserved, Kaail, as long as there is a Service With a Smile Award, you will be in the running." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kfuwY3afmKwk75A6TFwuEs/99ec47d3-1de6-45cc-8631-aa9b23c7024f.png/r71_0_1133_600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg