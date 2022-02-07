news, local-news, news, Dubbo, IEC Advisory, Summit Cranes, Joel Bones, Tom Larkin

A relatively new firm has taken home the Summit Cranes Award for Excellence in Small Business at the Rhinos. IEC Advisory won the gong that recognises a business that has effectively driven growth and is able to demonstrate the specific strategies implemented to achieve its business success. The firm is an accounting and financial advisory for individuals and small businesses. "It's a great surprise and honour to win this award in just our fifth year of operating the IEC business," IEC Advisory co-director Joel Bones said. IEC Advisory edged out Axxis, Burgun and Williams Optometrists and Poolwerx Dubbo for the win. Accepting the award with co-director Tom Larkin by his side, Mr Bones acknowledged all the finalists in the category and all the other winners and finalists on display at the gala event. He encouraged business people to "celebrate and encourage each other, and continue to drive that entrepreneurial spirit". "We sincerely believe that quality business and financial advice is a really important profession, and will only become more so for Australians going forward," he said. "At IEC... being a locally-owned business, we're personally invested in clients' long-term success with us for the longer-term. "Our values are simple yet effective, give high-quality professional advice with personalised service." IEC Advisory will progress to the Western NSW Business Awards, which has been a happy hunting ground for Dubbo hopefuls in the past. Mr Bones said he and Mr Larkin thanked their wives and their "great team".

