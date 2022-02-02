news, local-news,

Two teens remain before the court charged after two break-ins and a pursuit in Bourke last week. About 3.30am on Tuesday, January 25, three youths, allegedly armed with knives and glass bottles, forced their way into a unit on Tarcoon Street, Bourke. According to police the youths allegedly threatened the 24-year-old resident, before his mobile phone and car keys were stolen. Officers attached to Central North Police District attended and began an investigation. READ ALSO: About an hour later, a 20-year-old woman woke to find a youth, allegedly armed with a knife, in her home on Wortemurtie Street, Bourke. Police allege he took her car keys and mobile phone before driving away her hatchback. The woman, and her 18-month old baby, were not injured and police were alerted. A description of the car was circulated with police involved in two pursuits around Bourke, which were terminated each time when they lost sight of the vehicle. The vehicle was found about 1pm on Thursday burnt-out behind a levee bank between the Kamilaroi and Mitchell highways, Bourke. Following further inquiries, officers attended homes in Bourke on Monday, and arrested two young people, aged 15 and 16. They were taken to Bourke Police Station and charged. The 16-year-old has been charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal, police pursuit - not stop - drive at speed, and never licensed person drive vehicle on road. The 15-year-old was charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal, and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner. They were refused bail to appear before a children's court on Wednesday. Investigations continue.

