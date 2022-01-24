news, local-news,

Police are appealing for information after a stolen vehicle was used in a ram-raid at a service station in Peak Hill. About 1.40am on Monday, January 24, two people in a white ute drove through the front entrance of the servo on Cawsell Street in Peak Hill - about 70 kilometres south of Dubbo. READ ALSO: Police allege after gaining entry, the pair stole cigarettes and an ATM before fleeing south on the Newell Highway toward Dubbo. Police attended and established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist police. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is under way, and initial inquiries have revealed the utility was reported stolen from Dubbo on Sunday, January 23. Police said the service station was closed at the time of the incident, and no injuries have been reported. The ute was later recovered in Brocklehurst about 7.30am on Monday and will be sent for forensic examination. As inquiries continue, police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has CCTV footage or dashcam vision, to contact Parkes police on 6862 9999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information is treated in strict confidence and people are reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

