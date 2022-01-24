news, local-news,

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash on the Newell Highway south of Forbes. About 11.40pm on Saturday January 22, emergency services were called following reports a prime mover - towing b-double trailers transporting fruit - had rolled and caught fire after hitting a tree. READ ALSO: Fire and Rescue NSW, together with NSW Rural Fire Service, attended and extinguished the blaze; however, the driver - a 61-year-old man - died at the scene, a police statement issued to media on Sunday night said. Officers attached to Central West Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. As inquiries continue, anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage from the area, is urged to contact police or crime stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information is treated in strict confidence, and the public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

