Recognising some of the city's incredible residents, welcoming its newest citizens and reflecting on what it means to be Australian - it's all on the program for Australia Day at Dubbo. Released ahead of the festivities on Wednesday, community members can plan how they'll spend the day. Kicking off at Victoria Park, near the front entrance to the Dubbo Aquatic Leisure Centre, from 7:30am with a free breakfast courtesy of Rotary Club of Dubbo Macquarie, the official ceremony begins at 8:30am. The national anthem will be performed by Charlotte Jones accompanied by the Dubbo and District Concert Band. Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson and Australia Day Dubbo ambassador Lyndey Milan OAM will each make an address, followed by Australia Day award presentations recognising Cultural Person of the Year, Services to Sports Award, Young Sportsperson of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year and Citizen of the Year. The awards presentation will be followed with the citizenship ceremony. Cr Dickerson said Australia Day provided an opportunity for residents to reflect on our nation's history, focus on how far we've come and look towards an even better future. "One of the most important aspects of Australia Day is to recognise those residents who are standouts in their chosen field, have gone above and beyond to dedicate so much to our community, to make sure we take the time to appreciate them because it's our people that make our nation and our local area so special," he said. "We've had some extraordinary people nominated for our awards this year, and I congratulate and thank all the incredibly deserving recipients. "Another significant part of our national day is to congratulate those who have become Australian citizens. "In the Dubbo region this year we have 11 people taking part in our citizenship ceremony and I hope the wider community can join me in celebrating with them." This year's Australia Day Dubbo ambassador is Lyndey Milan OAM who, through her own TV series, cookbook and as former food director of the iconic Australian Women's Weekly, is a familiar face to many people across the country. "This is my 19th consecutive year as an Australia Day ambassador and I am enormously honoured to have this role," Ms Milan said. "I am thrilled to be going to Dubbo this year. "There, I will deliver my personal Australia Day address and am delighted that there will be new Australians being sworn in too - that makes it very special." Once the official ceremony concludes, residents are invited to enjoy a variety of family-friendly entertainment in the park from 10am. This will include performances by Johnny Wood, Sarah Hall, Amelia Sanders, Kerry Ellen as well as Cape Byron Celtic Dance and Macquarie Conservatorium. There will also be martial arts displays, Filipino dancers and gymnastics demonstrations, as well as children's entertainment from Pooka the Clown and Circus West, and more. Entry into the Dubbo, Wellington and Geurie Aquatic Leisure Centres will be free between 10am - 12pm, Dubbo Regional Council advises. The full program for Australia Day in Dubbo and Wellington can be downloaded now from: https://www.dubbo.nsw.gov.au/Visitors-Events/Events-Hub/australia-day

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kfuwY3afmKwk75A6TFwuEs/a2f1e776-7fad-4e6a-b42c-e1176844a79b.jpg/r0_140_5568_3286_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg