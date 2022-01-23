news, local-news, news, Dubbo, Casey Towns, WIRES, reptiles, snakes, lizards

Reptile rescues have taken Dubbo's Casey Towns underground into old wine cellars, to engine bays of cars and "all sorts of places". The veteran volunteer with WIRES specialises in venomous snakes but she's also adept at looking after lizards. Miss Towns wants people to know the focus of the wildlife rescue organisation goes beyond fluffy animals as she reports the group "always needs more rescuers". "I think a lot of people don't realise WIRES does that, and a lot of people think that WIRES is kangaroos," Miss Towns says. "That you do the little fluffy animals, when there's actually a lot more to WIRES than what people realise. "I do reptile rescues... but there's [also] bats, people can learn to do the flying fox and bat rescues," Miss Towns said. "There's a lot of other animals in our ecosystem that are really interesting and deserve their place, they're very important parts of our ecosystem, and under-appreciated I guess, sometimes, I know snakes in particular get a bit of a bad rap. "I'd like to see people educate themselves about them a bit more, and learn that they're not bad animals, they're just an animal with its own defence mechanism, which is using venom. "But they're important parts of the ecosystem, and we need them. "So I'd like to see more people coming on to do those kinds of rescues." Miss Towns has been a WIRES rescuer and carer for about 16 years, and says she's had so many rescues. "I've had some interesting ones, I've had to go into old wine cellars down underground and go and get snakes out of places like that," she said. "I've recently been getting a lot of snakes caught in cans. "So they go into the can, get their head stuck, and that's quite a dangerous position for them to be in, because of their scales, they can't get backwards. "Getting them out of that is always interesting. "With the type of rescues I do, you get such a variety of things. "I've had them in engine bays of cars and all sorts of places." A shingleback lizard with a mystery background came into the Dubbo woman's care in recent weeks. It was found in Sydney, well away from the species' normal habitat. "So we don't know if it might have been one that's an escaped pet or whether maybe someone had illegally picked it up somewhere and then let it go," Miss Towns said. "Just trying to guess where it's come from. "But it was in bad condition because they generally don't live in that part of the country, they're more a desert species... the humidity and things like that are bad for their scales." The lizard's luck took a turn for the better when he came into WIRES care, returning him to better health. Now he was in her care while they were working out what were the best long-term solutions for him, given they didn't know "the beginning of his story", Miss Towns said. "He's out here at the moment, again enjoying the nice dry arid kind of environment that shinglebacks like to live in," she said. Miss Towns' volunteer work extends to being part of a WIRES training team. "In training season, I can be anywhere in the state teaching people how to handle venomous snakes," she said. "It's been an interesting time for me, and it's taught me so much, I've just found a lot of value out of it. "I do it because I love it." For people who want to be involved with WIRES, there are couple of options available. The online Rescue and Immediate Care Course (RICC) is designed for those who would like to become registered native animal carers. For time-poor people, WIRES has introduced a scaled-down course called Rescue 101 where the rescuer transports certain species to the vet for assessment or to a WIRES carer for rehabilitation. For more information on both courses visit https://www.wires.org.au/training

