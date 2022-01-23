coronavirus, Dubbo, COVID, death, Western NSW Local Health District

Another 82 people in the Dubbo Regional Council area have received a COVID-19 diagnosis in the 24 hours to 8pm Saturday, as new confirmed cases across western NSW have edged close to 600. It comes a day after NSW Health reported a person from Dubbo had died with COVID-19, one of 30 deaths across the state in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday. NSW Health expressed its "sincere condolences to their loved ones". The death was also reported by Western NSW Local Health District in its Saturday update. "Tragically, there was one death recorded in WNSWLHD [Western NSW Local Health District], a 78-year-old woman who had underlying health concerns and was fully vaccinated," the health district said on Saturday morning. The woman is the 15th person from the WNSWLHD area to die with COVID-19 since the pandemic began and the first for one month, WNSWLHD reports. In the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday, there were 74 new confirmed cases at Dubbo and eight at Wellington, the health district said on Sunday. The Dubbo Regional Council area recorded the highest number across the health district, which had a total of 578 new cases identified by PCR testing. The next highest number of new confirmed cases was at Orange, where there were 70 in the latest reporting period. The health district did not report of any new deaths. A total of 32 people are in the region's hospitals, but none are in intensive care units, the health district said.

