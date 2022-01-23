news, local-news,

The Royal Flying Doctor Service is heading west to help children in rural and remote parts of NSW to get their vaccinations. In the coming weeks RFDS South Eastern Section teams will visit locations including Goodooga, Grawin, Burren Junction, Wee Waa, Engonnia and Weilmoringle as well as locations further south and east. Kahla Baker lives near Enngonia, a small town an hour north of Bourke on the NSW and Queensland Border, with her three daughters. Ms Baker has booked her booster shot with the RFDSSE and her 11-year-old daughter Amber Azzopardi is also scheduled to have her first dose of the vaccine when the team return to Enngonia. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Her other daughters, 14-year-old Holly and 12-year-old Kristy Azzopardi had their first dose of the vaccine at an RFDSSE clinic on January 11. "It's great the Flying Doctor is coming because it allows us to be vaccinated in our own community," Ms Baker said. "There are no GPs in town - the RFDSSE is our GP and often our health service, so without them coming here, we would have to go to Bourke or somewhere else and that's just so much harder. "There has already been an outbreak of COVID in Enngonia last year so we know what can happen and I want my family protected." RFDSSE health service general manager Jenny Beach said the Flying Doctor was proud to help communities improve their protection against COVID, and privileged to work with the rural and remote communities. "Our focus will again be making sure that people in communities with limited access are able to get the vaccine. This includes our traditional service areas of far west NSW where people would need to travel for several hours to receive a booster if we didn't provide it," Ms Beach said. "Our vaccination teams will also include towns and villages where it isn't as simple as going down to a pharmacy or a mass vaccination clinic. Some of these will be locations where we provided first and second doses last year and others will be new areas where our services have been requested." In the second half of 2021, the RFDS South Eastern Section provided more than 31,000 doses of the vaccination to people right across rural and remote NSW. In partnership with federal government, Local Health Districts and Aboriginal Health and Medical Services, the service coordinated vaccination clinics, initially in west and far west NSW before moving to the Pilliga, Upper Hunter, New England and even South Coast regions. Upcoming clinic locations and times will be advertised closer to the date, with booking to be done online prior to arrival.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/ac0b8852-0f82-4e73-8390-0a2454c25abf.jpg/r23_1007_9225_6206_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg