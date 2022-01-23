news, local-news,

The Dubbo community is invited to have its say about the future of the library. Dubbo Regional Council and the Executive Council of Macquarie Regional Library have identified opportunities for the current Dubbo centre to enhance information services, collections, events, and programs to better support a growing regional area with diverse needs. External consultation specialists GHD have been engaged to assess community needs and wants as part of a new Dubbo library, along with capturing any new opportunities to deliver improved library services and facilities in the future. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "The community is invited to participate in the online survey which can be found on DRC's website and social media channels, MRL's website and social media channels, members can come into the library and fill out a hard copy of the survey and GHD are also hosting a range of focus groups," Macquarie Regional Library manager Kathryn McAlister said. "We are hoping to get a good cross-section of the community participating, from daily users, businesses, students, parents with children, seniors, schools - to name a few. "By participating in the consultation process, our community will help us understand the particular interests and ideas they may have and determine any physical constraints and benefits of the current library to help determine the identified need(s) for the future Dubbo library." The consultation phase is now under way and will continue until end of February. The data collected from the consultation will be presented to councillors via a workshop.

