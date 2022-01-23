news, local-news,

The BreastScreen van is heading to Narromine. The mobile screening van will visit Narromine on Thursday, February 3 to Saturday, February 12. BreastScreen NSW provides free mammograms to eligible women aged between 50 and 74 across the state. BreastScreen NSW (Greater Western) manager Meg O'Brien said a screening mammogram was one of the most important things women aged 50 to 74-years-old could do for their health. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "Detecting breast cancer early increases your chance of survival while reducing the likelihood of invasive treatment, such as mastectomy or chemotherapy," Ms O'Brien said. "Around 90 per cent of women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history. This is why breast cancer screening is so important for all eligible women." The van will be located at the Narromine Shire Council carpark at 124 Dandaloo Street. The service is free and no referral is needed. Call 13 20 50 to make an appointment or visit book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au.

