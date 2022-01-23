Work begins on overtaking lanes between Dubbo and Narromine

news, local-news,

Work has started on the first of three new overtaking lanes on the Mitchell Highway. It's part of a $32 million road safety investment on the road between Narromine and Dubbo. Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said the first overtaking lane was being built at Lagoon Creek, about 17 kilometres west of Dubbo. "These new overtaking lanes will be essential for creating safer and more efficient travel for the local community and passing freight, with a large number of residents commuting to work daily between Narromine and Dubbo," Mr Saunders said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "The new overtaking lane will be about 1.5 kilometres long, with the westbound lane widened to provide a new 3.5-metre lane for motorists to pass slower traffic, as well as a 2-metre shoulder and a 0.5-metre verge." The investigation work has already been carried out and cleaning and draining installation will be done before work begins on actually building the lane. Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said additional overtaking lanes would be delivered at Mylangra and Tantitha. "Planning is under way for these two lanes, along with a raft of other safety improvement work to be delivered at the same time, including widening 11 kilometres of highway, installing rumble strips and safety barriers, and improving drainage and property accesses," Mr Farraway said. "Packaging these projects along the Mitchell Highway will make the development and delivery more efficient and cost effective. "Providing more opportunities for motorists wishing to overtake along the highway is a win for all road users and that's what this project will ultimately deliver." Narromine mayor Craig David said the overtaking lanes had been one of the "most talked about projects" for Narromine and he knew every single person who used the highway would be excited to see things getting under way. The new overtaking lanes are part of the government's $18 million commitment to fund the upgrade along a 36-kilometre section of highway, with an additional $14 million to be spent on further safety improvement work. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

