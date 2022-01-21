sport, local-sport,

Dubbo has named a relatively young team for Sunday's Western Zone Premier League clash with Cowra. After a washout and a bye to start the representative season, Dubbo began its campaign in earnest last weekend with a tough two-wicket win over Parkes. The Marty Jeffrey-led side will be back at No.1 Oval this weekend for a meeting with a Cowra team which is coming off a heavy loss to Orange. Dubbo has been forced into four changes for the match. Batters Mitch Bower, Matt Everett, and Tom Nelson are all out while young spinner Lockie Rummans also makes way. In their place comes the returning pair of Tom Coady and Mat Skinner while Ant Atlee and Riley Keen have also been selected. READ ALSO: - Tigers-Blues clash headlines round as finals pressure starts to build - Western quick tipped for a 'strong future' after State Challenge haul - Former A-League stars savour their chance with SASS Strikers While the side is a younger one, there's still a huge amount of first grade and representative experience and Dubbo will start big favourites against a Cowra side which was bowled out for just 47 by Orange last weekend. Dubbo quicks Bailey Edmunds, Ben Knaggs, and Skinner will be keen to make their own impact against the Cowra lineup while the likes of Jacob Hill, Ben Wheeler, Brock Larance and Jeffrey will take on more responsibility with the bat given the likes of one-time NSW Country representative Bower and former Sydney first grader Matthew Everett are unavailable. Elsewhere on Sunday, Bathurst takes on Parkes while Orange has the bye. Bathurst captain Adam Ryan is hoping to get a full game in after two washouts and a bye so far this season. The defending premiers have got just one innings in so far this summer and Ryan said wins over Parkes and Cowra are needed if his side is to lock in a grand final place and defend their title. Thankfully for Bathurst the weather this Sunday is predicted to be on their side, with a 26 degree day and only the slightest chance of minimal rain. The pressure will be on Ryan and his side against a Parkes side that was gallant in defeat at Parkes last weekend, but the captain has faith in his side's ability after promise was shown in the one time they did take to the field this season. Bathurst posted 267 against Orange in December before the rain arrived. "Last game we did get a chance to bat out our full innings and we put on a nice score, so we're pretty excited," he said. "With less games it makes it more crucial to get the points. It's a must win for us. "The last couple of years have felt similar, where we need to try and play your best cricket every game because you've got no room for complacency." Both matches on Sunday start at 10am.

