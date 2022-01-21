sport, local-sport,

Hans Claven Oval on a Wednesday might be a far cry from playing in an A-League grand final but Adam Kwasnik loved every second of his time with the SASS Strikers. Kwasnik and fellow former Central Coast Mariners star Josh Rose made a guest appearance for the Strikers during the Dubbo and District Football Association's summer soccer competition clash with Newtown this week. Both Rose and Kwasnik have been to Dubbo previously for junior clinics run by the Rose Football Academy (RFA), which the former founded in 2017 and where the latter is employed. A relationship with Shane and Jo Fee from SASS was formed during those seminars and that led the pair to make the trip west again this week. READ ALSO: - Young Rams to step things up in Tigers trial matches - Western quick tipped for a 'strong future' after State Challenge haul - Sykes can see the silver lining of being stuck in isolation As much as getting the chance to have a run around and play in a 4-0 win over Newtown was enjoyable, the highlight for Kwasnik was seeing players of all ages getting involved in the game. "Josh and I really enjoyed ourselves," Kwasnik said. "I had a conversation with an opposition player who, I think, was 53. He was plugging along and that was great to see. I told him I'd been out of the game for a long time, I think it's about nine years, and I really miss it. "I looked over my shoulder and saw some younger players as well who were really keen and eager and they were doing some good things. "I hope SASS do well for the rest of the competition but it's just great to see a competitive comp and see players love the game, whether they're 15 or 53. I think it's fantastic." Kwasnik and Rose will be back in Dubbo in April for another RFA school holidays clinic and that's something the pair is already excited about. Former striker Kwasnik has made numerous trips to the Hans Claven Oval, having been part of Central Coast Mariners camps last decade before linking up with the RFA. "The idea is to give something to the kids to experience, have fun with, and hopefully learn from," Kwasnik said. "It's a region that's starved of that. I'm good mates with Josh and when he asked me to work for him one of the first things I told him was that we need to go out to Dubbo. "The big key for me is if you go to Sydney or the Central Coast there's so many opportunities for kids. They're very spoilt for choice but in your Dubbo, Mudgee or Bathurst you're not exposed to it as much. "I spoke to Dubbo (Football Association) president Jim Auld briefly there and he said there would be another camp in the April holidays and that's fantastic and the more kids get exposed to that coaching the better. "And you never know who's watching and you never know what a kid could turn into. They could be the next Rhyan Grant, you never know." Grant has flown the flag for country players for a number of years. A Canowindra product who also played in Bathurst while growing up, Grant has gone on to win A-League premierships with Sydney FC and also represent his country. Kwasnik said his ultimate dream would be to have a base set-up at Dubbo to ensure regional players get the very best chance to develop, but for now he's enjoying the chance to make an impact with his good mate Rose. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/b9e99c1a-612e-4478-9a2b-c437ee8703fe.jpg/r73_0_1491_801_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg