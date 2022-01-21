sport, local-sport,

The race for RSL-Whitney Cup finals places is heating up and there will be plenty of interest around the clash at No. 1 Oval on Saturday. Macquarie and Newtown will meet there in a 40-over contest and they come into the match after very different results last week. Macquarie fell from top spot after a loss to Colts, combined with CYMS' win over South Dubbo, while Newtown maintained its place in the top three with a clinical win over Rugby. The feeling prior to the season was Macquarie, CYMS and Colts was a clear top three but Newtown has impressed with its consistency and depth of quality up to this point. READ ALSO: - Western quick tipped for a 'strong future' after State Challenge haul - 'Normal cricket shots' in pressure situation helps Lions finish carnival on a high - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership The Blues will look to get back to winning ways on Saturday after dropping just third game of the season last weekend. Elsewhere on Saturday, Colts and CYMS will be out to win again when they meet Souths and Rugby respectively. After a lacklustre first half of the season, Colts got things back on track last week and will start big favourites against a South side that, despite showing real fight against CYMS last round, still hasn't won a match in 2021/22. Rugby has shown glimpses of real quality this season and isn't out of the finals picture at this point but a loss to CYMS on Saturday will make life difficult for Jacob Hill and his men. The Cougars will also welcome Parkes young gun and Western Zone colts representative Harry Bayliss into their lineup for the match at No. 2 Oval. Bayliss will debut for CYMS after starring with 52 for Parkes in last weekend's Western Zone Premier League loss to Dubbo.

