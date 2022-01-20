news, local-news,

St John's College student Abram Liddle has finished at the top of his class in the Higher School Certificate. Mr Liddle topped the NSW HSC Electrotechnology Examination. "Abram spent his childhood helping with electrical jobs, and his decision to study electrotechnology through TAFE NSW has clearly paid off," Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said. "Abram considered going to uni and becoming a pilot, but instead he thought "there's always going to be electrical work", and has already started an apprenticeship with Dubbo surveillance and security firm Simtec. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "The team at Simtec could tell Abram was a bright spark and snapped him up. It's fantastic to see his talent is able to be nurtured locally." St John's College said it was an "extraordinary academic achievement" and the college was "extremely proud" of the outstanding result from the Narromine resident, as well as Mr Liddle's dedication and determination to succeed at such a high level. Overall, the St John's cohort received 106 Band 5s and 6s across 20 different subject areas. The school said 15 students also topped the Bathurst Diocese. They topped the diocese in biology, drama, economics, visual arts, English extension 2, information processing and technology, society and culture, software design and development, auto technology, electrotechnology, entertainment, hospitality and primary industries. St John's College said more than 75 per cent of last year's Year 12s had gained multiple early entry offers, while 20 per cent had already gained employment. "I want to congratulate every single student who completed their schooling in 2021, showing incredible resilience during a challenging couple of years which will certainly hold them in good stead for whatever the future may bring," Mr Saunders said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/9e6aac1d-3a8c-4c4e-9df2-8783b242404d.JPG/r1_209_2047_1365_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg