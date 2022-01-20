Region's intensive care units are free from COVID

coronavirus,

Hospitals around the Western NSW Local Health District are no longer treating patients for COVID-19 in intensive care units. The latest report from NSW Health to 8pm on Wednesday shows the region's ICUs are COVID-19 free, with zero cases in intensive care. There are, however, 31 people in hospital being treated for the virus. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Across Dubbo, there were 122 new cases of the virus in the latest report. The region in total had 404 new cases, all of which were from PCR tests. There's no RAT data available for individual health districts in the state. Orange recorded 96 new cases of the virus, while in Bathurst there were 61 new cases. NSW recorded 30,825 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths in the 24 hours. Of the new cases, 13,178 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 17,647 came from PCR testing. There are 2781 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 212 in ICU. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 93.8 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.3 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

