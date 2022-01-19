'Hard not knowing': Bruno eagerly awaits news of family in Tonga

news, local-news,

Bruno Efoti is one of around 100 people in Dubbo's Tongan community who are desperately waiting to hear news of their families back home following the devastating Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haa'pai underwater earthquake on Saturday. The earthquake caused a tsunami to cover the Tonga islands, causing devastating damage. Satellite images have emerged showing ash covering the villages. The Tonga government described the situation as an "unprecedented disaster". It confirmed the deaths of three people - two Tonga locals and a British national - however Mr Efoti said he was sure the death toll would rise. "Unfortunately I think there will be more deaths," he said. "We haven't heard anything from our families as yet, but we've seen a few satellite photos in the media. We haven't been able to make contact with any of them; it's hard not knowing." According to a report from the World Health Organisation, around 100 houses have been damaged and 50 completely destroyed just on the main island of Tongatapu. The earthquake severed an underwater communications cable, limiting communications from Tonga to the outside world. Mr Efoti's family is on the smaller island of Lotofoa and he hopes to see aid go to those in his community as well as the main island. "The desperate need now is for water and food. Ash is covering all the villages. Until communication is back to normal we won't know the extent of it," he said. "The outer islands are going to be the worst as far as the impact goes." He said it was "heartbreaking" not knowing how his family was, and if they were hurt. "It's going to take weeks to repair the communications cable so we may not be able to hear from my family until then," he said. Mr Efoti is planning to put a fundraiser together for his village. He helped rebuild his family home back in 2014 when Hurricane Ian struck the Tongan islands, and Dubbo locals donated funds.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/0b8145a0-5382-45cb-98df-4900762297ac.jpg/r1213_265_2279_867_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg