news, local-news, Dubbo, Newcastle, news, COVID, Sid Fogg's

A regular transport link between Dubbo and Newcastle has been temporarily paused amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Sid Fogg's Coaches has announced it has suspended its scheduled service between the two cities, from January 17 until at least next month. "With the continued effect of the latest COVID Omicron variant on the confidence of passengers travelling, Sid Fogg's wishes to advise that the Newcastle-Dubbo-Newcastle service has been temporarily suspended until mid February when the COVID situation will be reviewed," the company said in a post to social media on Wednesday afternoon. "We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this will cause to travel plans. "Once we get a better indication of the prevailing situation we will post an update for your information." Sid Fogg's Coaches has been running the Newcastle-Dubbo return service for many years, with passengers boarding and alighting at Dubbo Railway Station. On another route, the NSW Trainlink website is continuing to take bookings for both its coach and XPT service between Dubbo and Sydney, but passengers are advised face masks are mandatory. The train service was off the tracks for weeks last year amid the Delta outbreak when a COVID-19 tester worked while unknowingly infectious, leading to more than 100 Transport for NSW workers in the state's capital having contact with the confirmed case. Qantas, Regional Express, Link Airways, Fly Pelican and Air Link are continuing to schedule flights into and out of Dubbo City Regional Airport.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kfuwY3afmKwk75A6TFwuEs/a973ab24-2a9b-4f78-b013-1ad0c8626fc3.jpg/r0_176_1440_990_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg