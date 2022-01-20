Dubbo College thrilled with students' HSC results

news, local-news,

Dubbo College is celebrating after receiving more Band 6 results in the Higher School Certificate than the previous year. The results for the HSC were released on Thursday morning, with the Australian Tertiary Admission Ranks to be released on Friday. Dubbo College Senior Campus principal Marisha Blanco said the school was thrilled with the results received by last year's Year 12 students. In a "momentous year" with "many challenges" she said she was thrilled with the outstanding results. There were 25 Band 6 marks - which means they scored between 90 and 100 - across 14 courses and 124 Band 5 results across 30 courses. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "This year's HSC results are an incredible achievement under normal circumstances, so we are elated that despite two challenging years, student resilience, grit and determination has been rewarded," Miss Blanco said. Dubbo College again boasted above state average results in a diverse range of subjects, which the schools says shows broad strength across multiple curriculum areas. "This year's results are a testament to the unrelenting commitment and drive of the exemplary teachers, support staff and incredible families of Dubbo College," Miss Blanco said. "From the seamless transition to remote learning, out-of-hours tutoring, holiday coaching and extending classes, our teachers combined these with a focus on significant wellbeing support for our students." Dubbo College also had the highest number of Aboriginal students graduate in one cohort. Last year there were 71 Aboriginal students who graduated, surpassing the national record. Miss Blanco said while the school was celebrating the HSC results, the success of all the students and providing them with a pathway for their future was the most important. "While we are delighted by our HSC results, we are also immensely proud of all of our students, many of whom have been offered apprenticeships, further education and direct employment from school,' the Senior Campus principal said. "It has been through authentic collaboration with the Dubbo community, that we have seen the true power of public education in meeting and exceeding the aspirations for Dubbo College students." Dubbo College HSC students will return to the Senior Campus on January 28 for a final farewell morning tea to celebrate their success.

