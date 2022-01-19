news, local-news,

Dubbo's Pink Angels has received $2000 to help women fighting breast cancer get the assistance they need. The charity group had the highest number of votes in the Greater Bank's #GreaterCentralWest community funding program. Runners up Orange City Women's Bowling Club and Panorama Platypi Women's Rugby League in Bathurst were both given $500. Pink Angels Committee Member Margo Green said the volunteer group provided practical care, help and support to patients in our local Western NSW area. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "This includes things like meals, housecleaning and yard care, as well as fuel vouchers, accommodation and assistance with pharmaceutical expenses, which can add up very quickly," she said. "We fundraise throughout the year, as well as relying on community support for donations, so we can provide assistance of up to $2,500 per patient. "Our fundraising also helps support equipment purchases for use by breast care nurses and local hospitals and we also supply compression sleeves which assist patients manage their treatment of lymphoedema, which can be a lifelong condition." Greater Bank's Central West regional sales manager Will Boyd said people needed to feel supported when faced with a potentially life-threatening illness like cancer. "That's why we are proud to be able to help the Pink Angels with their mission to provide additional assistance to breast cancer patients in Dubbo and the state's western region," he said. The January round of the #GreaterCentralWest community funding program is now open, with Hear Our Heart Ear Bus Project (Dubbo), Central West Roller Derby Inc (Bathurst) and Can Assist Orange in the running for a share of $3,000 in monthly funding. The public can vote online at greater.com.au/greatercentralwest. Voting closes at 5pm on Wednesday, February 2.

