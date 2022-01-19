news, local-news,

Charlotte Amour's jewellery business started out of boredom. She had nothing to do in lockdown so her mum bought a resin jewellery kit. The 11-year-old said she found it "quite interesting" so she bought some more resin and more moulds to make more jewellery. The Armoury Creations was born. When her mum asked if she wanted to go the market and sell some of her jewellery with her friend Annie who was making clay earrings, Charlotte said 'yes'. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "My first market was very windy and we had to hold on to everything, because the wind was so strong and then at the end of the day it was really hot but I made a bit so I was happy," Charlotte said. After that she attended the markets at the Lazy River Estate - where it thankfully wasn't windy - and Charlotte said she had fun taking to all of the people. "Because there aren't anymore markets in Dubbo that I can go to, and my brother [James] was hydrodipping some [PlayStation 4] controllers and he had an online shop, he let me sell my earrings on it and then we went from there," she said. She reached out to Bridget Bartlett from Bridget Bartlett Photography to help her take some photos of the earrings, and then teacher her brother how to do the same. Then she drew a logo and asked Naomi Designs to turn it into something that could be used for the business. "Now I make the earring and bookmarks, coasters, soap dispensers and rulers and my brother takes the photos and puts them on the online shop," Charlotte said. The young jewellery maker said she likes making coasters and bookmarks the most because "they have a much bigger surface" and she finds them "more fun". It takes a few days to make each item. First, Charlotte said she mixes the two parts of the resin together and stirs for five minutes. She decides on the design and pours the resin into the mould, then leaves it for a few days while it sets. The next step is adding the tassels, hooks or loops before finally putting them on the cards so they're ready to sell. Her advice for any other young people looking to sell what they make is simple. "Just believe in yourselves and if you like it then keep doing it and you know maybe you will have a shop like me," Charlotte said. Her jewellery and designs can be seen via The Armoury Creations on social media. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/c96daa68-f9d9-4d11-a9a1-f93df0c8c570.jpg/r195_70_1008_529_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg