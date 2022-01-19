news, local-news, news, Dubbo, Errin Williamson, chamber, business

Congratulatory messages are flowing for Errin Williamson, new president of the Dubbo Chamber of Commerce. The cafe and restaurant owner was elected leader of the city's peak body for business at its annual general meeting held on Monday afternoon. The Daily Liberal's post to Facebook about the result has been greeted with enthusiastic approval in a flood of comments, as well as more than 280 'like' and 'love' reactions. Dubbo business owners are among those to write congratulatory messages. "Awesome, congratulations Errin," Laura Shooter said in a posted comment. Rikki Slack-Smith said it was "wonderful news". "You really are a superstar," she said in a post. Outgoing chamber vice president Kerrieanne Nichols offered her good wishes to the new leader. "All the best Ez," she said. Mrs Williamson has already served as a board member of the chamber. She succeeds multi-term president Matt Wright, who was elected to Dubbo Regional Council in the December poll. Also elected to the chamber executive for this year are Marilyn Brann as vice president, Jason Dearmer as junior vice president, Michael McKenna as treasurer and Cassandra Williams as secretary. All four have previously served as either executive or board members. The newly-elected chamber board also includes Alex McCormack, Clint Grose, John Southwell, Louise Mathieson, Nathan Shooter, Ron O'Brien, Shannon Starr, Steve Hinks, Tiffany Rea and Vicki Eggert.

