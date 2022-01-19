news, local-news, news, Dubbo, drive-in, industrial land, Andrew McDonald, Mark Searle

The sale of the drive-in movies site at Dubbo reflects a trend of increased interest in industrial properties in the city, real estate agent Andrew McDonald says. Mr McDonald of Andrew McDonald Commercial Dubbo was joint selling agent with Mark Searle of Dubbo Real Estate Agency for the prominent property with Mitchell Highway frontage. Zoned light industrial, it had been listed for sale for about 15 years. "We've had certainly plenty of inquiries over that long period of time, but I think the market has probably caught up to the price a little bit just over this past couple of years, as market conditions have improved," Mr McDonald said. "So it's finally, obviously it's stacked up sufficiently for this latest inquiry to turn into a sale with the purchasers that have now been secured." Citywide, for much of the past decade, his firm had had sales of only 10 or a dozen blocks of industrial land a year, he said. "But for the past 12 or 18 months, we've sold somewhere between 25 blocks of industrial land, between [Dubbo Regional] Council's Moffatt Industrial Estate, and Fletcher Industrial Estate on Yarrandale Road, there's been a surge in activity on that industrial land as well," he said. "So another reason I'm not surprised there's finally been someone get serious on this former well-known drive-in site." The drive-in site sold "at close to the asking price, which had been advertised for some time at $2,900,000 plus GST", Mr McDonald said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

