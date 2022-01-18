coronavirus, news, Dubbo, COVID, vaccination, kids, children

Nine-year-old Jett Stephens of Dubbo was "super brave" when he came forward for his COVID-19 vaccine. He rolled up his sleeve for the jab within days of the program starting for children aged five to 11 years. He took home a certificate acknowledging he was "super brave". He and mum Nicole Stephens also came away from the clinic with peace of mind. "I chose to get Jett vaccinated to keep him safe as well as his family and extended family safe," Mrs Stephens said. "Jett was excited to be vaccinated when he found out that his age group could now get the jab. "He always said after the rest of the family got their jabs it isn't fair that he couldn't get done to stay safe as well'. "I wouldn't say we didn't have tears on vaccination day but he was still happy that he has had it." The COVID-19 vaccination program for children aged five to 11 years started on January 10. Health minister Greg Hunt said then three million doses would be available during January for the 2.3 million children eligible for a jab, going to GP offices, Commonwealth vaccination clinics, Indigenous medical clinics, pharmacies and state clinics. Jett received his vaccination at the Western NSW Local Health District's (WNSWLHD) hub located at Dubbo's showground, which started administering its first vaccinations to the younger cohort on January 13. Mrs Stephens said she found the booking process very easy through the NSW Health booking site, where she was able to pick the time and date she needed. "All of my friends that have chosen to get their kids done seem to have found it easy to book, either at the showground or through their GP," she said. WNSWLHD is a "small, but important, partner in the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out" and the majority of vaccinations are being provided in the community by general practitioners, pharmacies and medical centres," a WNSWLHD spokesperson says. "Since we began offering vaccines for children aged 5-11 we have seen a strong community response," the spokesperson said. "Appointments at our vaccination hubs in Dubbo, Orange and Bathurst have largely been booked out across the first few days of the program. "That is promising because we know vaccination is our best protection against illness and it reduces the chance of transmission, and we have seen a lot of transmission between children throughout the pandemic. "So we continue to encourage everyone in our communities to make sure you, and your entire family, are fully vaccinated and have your booster shot as soon as you are eligible. "Vaccination is the best tool we have to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our entire communities. "We have appointments available at all our vaccination hubs for children's vaccinations, adult vaccinations and booster shots with little to no wait. "So please, whether it's through our clinics, your GP or a pharmacy, book an appointment as soon as possible. "We all need to continue playing our role in protecting one another by making sure we are fully vaccinated and taking sensible precautions, regardless of the number of identified cases of COVID-19 in your area. "Wash and sanitise your hands regularly, use QR codes to check in where required and wear a mask where required and anywhere you can't socially distance, and make sure you have thought about your Plan C, to be prepared should you, a household member or a loved one test positive."

