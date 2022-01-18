Dubbo's COVID cases remain in triple figures

coronavirus,

Cases of COVID-19 across the Western NSW Local Health District appear to be dropping, but in Dubbo they remain high. There were 308 cases confirmed in the health district in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday night. Dubbo had 135 cases, which includes six in Wellington. It's significantly higher than the next highest number of cases, which was in Bathurst with 48. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Orange had 36 new cases, while in the Mid-Western local government area there were 20, which includes 14 in Mudgee. However, the results only include cases identified by PCR tests and not rapid antigen tests. Across the health district there are 39 people in hospital with COVID and three in intensive care. NSW as a while has recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic with 36 lives lost in the 24 hours. There were 29,830 new COVID-19 cases were recorded. Of the new cases, 13,763 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 16,067 came from PCR testing. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 93.8 per cent fully vaccinated, while 95.2 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot.

