'Gentle giants' on parade: Owners hoofing it to clydesdale show

Heavy horse owners and enthusiasts from around the state will be travelling to Cobbitty in February for the NSW Commonwealth Clydesdale Horse Society (CCHS) show - the first in two years due to COVID-19. Member Christine Ellis will be travelling from down south in Braidwood and hopes Dubbo and Wellington locals will make the trek to support the CCHS and find out more about these "gentle giants". "There will be other heavy horses including shire horses in attendance as well so it's a real opportunity to see these magnificent horses up close and personal," she said. For some owners, it will be the first time their heavy horses have been shown in 24 months, and an opportunity to get them out in the ring before the Sydney Royal. Clydesdales are known for being majestic to look at and you'll often see them being led, but at the CCHS show you can watch them being ridden and competing in jobs for which they were traditionally acquired to perform on the land. "You'll see heavy horses doing work as they would have done when they were used on farms," Ms Ellis said. This includes led and ridden classes for clydesdales and other heavy horses as well as long reining, obstacle courses, carriages and harness classes. "Come along and see these gentle giants go through their paces," Ms Ellis said. "It's all topped off by presentations of garlands for the Supreme Champion Clydesdale and Heavy Horse. There is also the Max Fowler Award for the best Clydesdale Gelding - an award which was first presented in 2003. The award celebrates Max Fowler, who along with his brother John, were notable Clydesdale breeders," Ms Ellis said. There will be prizes and money up for grabs for competitors, and the opportunity for a yarn with horse owners. "People who own these horses do so because they love the breed and they want to show them and want people to get enthusiastic about them," Ms Ellis said. The event will take place at the Kingsfield Stud at Sugarloaf Equestrian Centre, 315 Coates Park Road, Cobbitty, on February 6.

