news, local-news,

Dubbo's COVID case numbers have soared back into triple figures with 125 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday. Eight of those cases were in Wellington while the Western NSW Local Health District as a whole recorded 411 cases in the same period. A total of 16 people throughout the Western NSW LHD are in hospital due to COVID-19 with none in intensive care. Orange recorded 60 cases of COVID during the same period while Bathurst also had 92 making Dubbo the only area with more than 100 cases. NSW as a whole recorded 25,870 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday which moves the total number of cases to more than 500,000 since the beginning of the pandemic. READ ALSO: Across the state, a total of 2,186 people are in hospital due to the virus with 170 of those in intensive care. NSW Health has suggested people are at risk of developing COVID-19 up to 14 days after they were last in contact with a positive case. Testing is available at the Dubbo Showground for anyone with symptoms. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/8b8faf98-cfad-4945-a72f-e3333239bad5.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg