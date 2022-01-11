news, local-news,

Police are appealing for any information after a string of break-ins to a service station and a sporting club in Walgett. About 4am on January 2, a service station on Fox Street in Walgett, was broken into and a number of items including food and cigarettes were stolen. The same store was broken into about 12.30am on January 3 and 5.15am on January 8, with more food and cigarettes stolen each time. READ ALSO: Officers attached to Central North Police District began an investigation into the incidents. As part of their inquiries, police are also investigating a break-in at a sporting club on Castlereagh Highway, at Walgett, about 2.30am on Monday January 10. According to police two people forced entry to the club, and smashed a vending machine, and stole a number of items before fleeing. A crime scene was established at the time and forensically examined. As investigations continue, police would like to speak with two people who may be able to assist with their inquiries. The first person is shown wearing a red hooded jumper, black jacket and pants, black gloves and carrying a black backpack. The second person is shown wearing a grey hooded jumper, black jacket, green camouflage pants, and carrying a black backpack. Investigators urge any witnesses, any motorists who may have dash-cam vision or anyone with information to contact Walgett Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information is treated in strict confidence and members of the public are reminded not to report crime via any NSW Police social media pages.

