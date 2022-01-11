news, local-news,

Court has opened its doors for the first time after the Christmas break to a COVID-19 case count never seen before in Dubbo. However safety measures are in place to make sure the wheels of justice keep turning. A magistrate will be back in Dubbo Local Court from Monday to deal with a long list of matters after the two-week shutdown, while the district court will return to the city for its first sittings of 2022 in February. A Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) spokesperson told the Daily Liberal the safety of the community and court staff was a key priority. READ ALSO: "COVID-safe measures in our court system include checking in using QR codes, physical distancing and mandatory face mask wearing," the spokesperson said. People with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have the virus or are a contact, should not come to court, according to the DCJ. Those waiting a test result, or are quarantining after returning from travel abroad should contact the court to make alternative arrangements. Jury trials in Dubbo District Court are set to continue, but jurors will have to undertake routine rapid antigen testing and will have larger deliberation rooms, empanelment areas and individual meals served to them. In addition, all jurors must be fully vaccinated. On Friday evening, chief magistrate Judge Peter Johnstone issued a memorandum indicating the local courts of NSW had been affected by the rising case counts. He said the decision had been made to vacate all defended hearings - including matters where the accused was behind bars - across the state until January 21. The memorandum said other cases will still be called but there are ways for lawyers and people with matters to avoid coming into the courthouse in person, after a surge of COVID-19 cases across the past few weeks.

