Time is running out to nominate someone for an Australia Day award

news, local-news,

Australia Day nominations for Wellington and Dubbo have been extended until 5pm on Monday. The awards promote and recognise outstanding examples of citizenship and achievement during the current year, and/or outstanding service over a number of years to a local community or over and above normal employment duties. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The Australia Day Award categories for Dubbo are: The Australia Day Award categories in Wellington are: Nominations can be completed via the Dubbo Regional Council website, or a form can be collected from the customer service team. The award winners are announced on Australia Day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/7983db10-73fd-43df-9a2b-a28f48d78678.png/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg