Time is running out to nominate someone for an Australia Day award
Australia Day nominations for Wellington and Dubbo have been extended until 5pm on Monday.
The awards promote and recognise outstanding examples of citizenship and achievement during the current year, and/or outstanding service over a number of years to a local community or over and above normal employment duties.
The Australia Day Award categories for Dubbo are:
- Citizen of the Year
- Senior Citizen of the Year
- Young Citizen of the Year
- Sportsperson of the Year
- Young Sportsperson of the Year
- Service to Sports Award
- Cultural Person of the Year
The Australia Day Award categories in Wellington are:
- Citizen of the Year
- Senior Citizen of the Year
- Young Citizen of the Year
- Sportsperson of the Year
- Young Sportsperson of the Year
- Community Event of the Year
- Community Service/Achievement Award
Nominations can be completed via the Dubbo Regional Council website, or a form can be collected from the customer service team.
The award winners are announced on Australia Day.