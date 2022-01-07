news, local-news,

The Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre will be turned into a speakeasy-style cabaret for the upcoming Club Soda. The cabaret will be at the DRTCC on January 22 - marking the start of this year's theatre season - and tickets are on sale now. They can be purchased individually or you can book a table. Club Soda is the newest concept from Raconteur Productions. It explores the yearning to belong, featuring a girl named Soda and her friends along with the classic Mr Sandman and the dream-like magic he weaves. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "The Convention Centre is an ideal setting for this production with the Club Soda storyline interwoven with cabaret acts and Big Band numbers from the combined Wellington and Dubbo Tin Roof Band," DRTCC manager Linda Christof said. "It will be the first event of the year and will get everyone in a party mood - it's definitely one to bring out the fishnet stockings, feather boas and sequins." Club Soda tickets are available via the DRTCC website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/cb2c5c50-ea05-4880-aad7-7db2d613f350.jpg/r0_293_5760_3547_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg