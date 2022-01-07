community,

It's Katie Thorne's time: after two years of lockdowns there is finally some wide open space for the Dubbo singer-songwriter to hit the ground running. She has just released her debut single, In My Room, and now she's headed to Sydney to record the rest of her EP which she hopes to release in the coming months. It'll be back to Dubbo for Under Western Skies on March 19. Beyond that, it's getting herself out there. "In My Room is pandemic-inspired. I started writing it a year and a half ago in the very first week of lockdown when I was still living over in Boston, studying at Berklee College of Music," Ms Thorne said. "The song is two-fold - the initial denial in an attempt to hold onto a lost cause, and the subsequent grieving of an almost-love and life I might have had were it not for the events of the last two years. "In a strange coincidence, I found myself finally recording this song during the 2021 NSW Delta lockdown, once again, in my room." During this time, she kipped with her folks back in Dubbo and played weekly online concerts. She also did music tutoring online. Now, she's encouraging locals to support her by listening to her track and sharing it, because every little click counts. "It's been a tough time for musos; people don't realise how much they can help by listening and sharing and supporting local artists who just want to have their stuff heard," Ms Thorne said. Ms Thorne describes her sound as a mix of soul, blues, pop and R&B. "I love listening to all music and being inspired by it," she said. "Big inspirations for me are Amy Winehouse, Norah Jones and Frank Sinatra - I love listening to that old crooning style." Music has always been a part of her life. Learning piano came first but she began songwriting as a teenager when she got her first acoustic guitar. "I have recently purchased an electric guitar which I hope to be able to play live," she said. Listen to In My Room at https://linktr.ee/katiethorne

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/835328d9-14b4-4f77-bc51-2ffc03e768e1.jpg/r0_183_3600_2217_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg