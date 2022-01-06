news, local-news, news, Dubbo, Elston Park

A new amenities unit for the popular Elston Park is taking shape, with work expected to be completed within weeks. Dubbo Regional Council recreation and open space manager Ian McAlister says construction of the new facility that is costing $315,000 started in early December. The amenities unit will comprise two unisex ambulant toilets, one unisex accessible toilet, one changing space and disabled toilet which has an automatic sliding door. Work was currently paused for the holiday period, which had allowed the playground and water park to be open over the Christmas break, Mr McAlister said. Work would re-start in mid-January, with construction expected to be completed in late January or early February, he said. The project is providing work for local and regional companies. The successful tenderer was Pureablue, located at 54 Seaton Street, Armidale NSW, Mr McAlister said. It had supplied the prefabricated unit and engaged local suppliers for earthworks, concreting, electrical and plumbing, he said. The council also engaged local contractors to undertake associated works, including Bob Cats R Us for earthworks, Porters Plumbing and Gas Fitting for plumbing, Macquarie Electrical for electrical, Josh Semmler Building Projects Dubbo for concrete works, Dubbo Landscaping for granite path works and Scott McNamara Landscaping Dubbo for turf works. Mr McAlister said the existing facility on the eastern side of the park was reaching the end of its usable life and once the new unit was commissioned, planning for its closure and removal would start. "The removal of the existing amenities is also the result of the recent signalisation works at the intersection of Cobra and Fitzroy streets," he said. "As a result of the works there is limited parking available along Fitzroy Street for people to access the amenities from. "This formed part of the decision to relocate the amenities closer to the playground and water park. "The removal of the amenities will be uploaded onto Vendor Panel so local contractors can submit quotations for works. "The project is being funded as part of the Playground Improvement Program and the Disability Inclusion program to provide improved access to the amenities, playground and water park through the provision of a connected path system. "Disabled car parking on Gipps Street has also been provided as part of this overall project, and it's anticipated to be delivered within the allocated budget."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kfuwY3afmKwk75A6TFwuEs/3cd7394f-d1a7-474c-98ed-9f82ddf1dd4f.JPG/r0_172_5568_3318_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg