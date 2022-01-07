Potential for big blazes after a quiet first half to the fire season

news, local-news,

The first half of the fire season is over and it's been a quiet one, but with fuel on the ground and heat in the air, there is potential for big fires in the coming months. This is according to Peter Fothergill, District Officer Level 3 at NSW Rural Fire Service - Orana Team, who said that fuel loadings on the ground put the area at risk. "With the hotter weather coming, all the moisture is coming out of the ground now. We have heavy fuel load now due to lack of stock - all the crops are harvested so there's a lot of dry stubble out there," Mr Fothergill said. "With more storms rolling in too there's more chance of a lightning strike with higher temperatures and not a lot of rain in the last couple of weeks. "The potential is there for really big fires." Mr Fothergill was one of thousands who fought the Black Summer bushfires in 2019-20. These were devastating, resulting in the deaths of 26 people, destroying 2448 homes and scorching 5.5 million hectares of land. In comparison, the first half of the current fire season has been a welcome reprieve for local firefighters. "It's been really quiet up until new years, due to the rain. Even some of the harvesting fires we had were contained to the headers. We didn't lose too many hectares of crop because of the weather this year," Mr Fothergill said. "We've only had some local isolated fires. Small campfire-type things and roadside ignitions." Some of the local RFS employees have been able to take time off over Christmas. "Some of our staff have been able to take a summer holiday for a change," Mr Fothergill said. "We can now go into the second half of the fire season rested and ready to go. "Same as the volunteers, they've been able to have a break; they haven't been pressured thinking that at any minute a fire is going to break out." Mr Fothergill's advice for the community was to prepare now for possible fires ahead. "Keep the grass well done around your buildings and infrastructure. Check your pumps and hoses. Make sure you talk to your family about your bushfire survival plans," he said. "Practice loading sheep and stock onto a vehicle - it takes a bit of time - and know who your local contractors are who can help you in case you need it." He also put the call out to people camping to extinguish their campfires when they go out for the day and when they go to sleep. Vehicles driving in long grass should be cleaned underneath to ensure there is no dry grass remaining near exhausts and hot engine bays.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/52b8aac0-fd07-498b-8d9a-67b61f1e8645.jpg/r4_280_5471_3369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg